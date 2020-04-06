AMC’s free streaming TV features The Walking Dead and MST3K

AMC like many other high-profile TV networks is streaming shows for free during the COVID-19 pandemic. To start with, this streaming service is making the first half of The Walking Dead’s tenth season free to watch from the AMC website and apps until May 1st. That should give fans plenty of time to catch up on what they missed.

At the same time, IFC is offering free full seasons of comedy shows throughout April, including Mystery Science Theatre 3000. While BBC America is offering free nature documentaries like Attenborough and the Giant Elephant, and also SundanceTV’s first season of Liar and other shows will be available until April 14th. It looks like we all have more choices in what we can watch suddenly.

Just like with HBO and other channels offering these freebies, this is a good promotional tool since it is a way to keep people entertained while they stay at home. It’s clearly hoping you’ll subscribe to see the rest. In that way everyone is happy. This might be perfect for you if you’re eager for things to watch and can’t justify paid streaming services. Or if you just don’t want to pay for it at the current moment.

Source Engadget

