AMC theaters now accepting cryptocurrency payments

AMC announced in August that it would start accepting cryptocurrency by the end of the year. And sure enough, company CEO Adam Aron has revealed that you can already use your digital coins to purchase movie tickets. And AMC isn’t just accepting Bitcoin, but also Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin for online purchases. Aron also said that the theater chain has started accepting Apple Pay, Google Pay and PayPal payments, as well. This should make it more convenient for many people.

It seems like moviegoers are liking the new payment method since it already adds up to 14 percent of the company’s total online transactions. That is impressive. Aron also noted that AMC will be adding Dogecoin next.

You might remember that AMC nearly went bankrupt due to the pandemic last year, but it was saved in part thanks to day traders on Reddit and Twitter who sent its stocks soaring by around 2,300 percent. Aron also told investors in an earnings call earlier this month that AMC is exploring the creation of its own cryptocurrency. AMC plans to get into NFTs as well, as it is in talks with Hollywood studios to create NFTs related to major films. AMC is embracing this new economy it seems.

Source Engadget

