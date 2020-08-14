AMC plans to open most of its theaters by September 3rd

AMC had at one time planned to open theaters in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic with a mask-optional policy, but that never happened. Now it has a new plan to reopen two-thirds of its chains by September 3rd, with 100 locations reopening as early as August 20th. It will be implementing several coronavirus measures, requiring masks for customers and employees, while enforcing reduced capacities, more cleaning and social distancing.

“Masks are required for guests and crew throughout the theater,” according to AMC’s website. “Your mask must cover your nose and mouth and fit snugly around your face and chin. Neck gaiters, open-chin bandanas and masks with vents or exhalation valves are not acceptable at this time.” The company will sell masks at the theater for a dollar.

The rest of its locations will reopen when local governments allow it. Theaters in Europe and the Middle East will be open up by August 26th.

These theaters will have new movies like the latest X-Men and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, plus older movies like Back to the Future and Black Panther.

Despite the extra protective measures, many people may not want to watch a movie with a crowd of people. We will see.

Source Engadget

