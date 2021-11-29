AMC and Sony to give NFTs to Spider-Man advance ticket buyers

AMC is using the blockchain for freebies that you get with ticket pre-orders and it sounds pretty cool. The theater chain and Sony Pictures are giving away 86,000 NFTs to Stubs Premiere, A-List and Investor Connect members who buy or reserve tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home showings on December 16th. All you have to do is redeem a code through a website and you’ll get one of 100 designs available through the Wax blockchain. AMC is embracing modern technology to entice moviegoers.

You will need to order your tickets through the AMC Theatres website or mobile app when pre-orders start on November 29th. If you qualify, you’ll get your code on December 22nd and will have until March 1st, 2022 to claim the NFT. Pretty simple all in all.

This is a first for AMC, but not very surprising. On top of the company’s existing crypto excitement, chief Adam Aron said moviegoers and shareholders were “calling” for NFTs. It is a cool experiment. It will tell AMC and Sony how many viewers are eager to own a digital collectible. We don’t know if the promo will translate to more ticket sales, but this might become more commonplace if there is consumer excitement.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals