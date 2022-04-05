Amazon’s Prime Video and IMDb TV to stay on Roku

Here is some good news. Roku users who might be used to major third-party services disappearing for a while (or just plain taking a long time to arrive) won’t have to fear losing access to Prime Video and IMDb TV. This is because Amazon and Roku have reached a multi-year deal to keep them on the platform where you like it.

“Roku and Amazon have reached a multi-year extension for their distribution agreement,” Roku said in a statement. “Customers can continue to access the Prime Video and IMDb TV apps on their Roku devices.” Of course, we don’t know the terms of the deal.

The Amazon negotiations seem to have gone more smoothly for Roku than talks with other streaming services. For example, it took months for Roku to strike a deal with WarnerMedia to get HBO Max on the platform. As for YouTube TV, which vanished from the Roku Channel Store for eight months. The company and Google actually aired their grievances in public while working on a new deal. Securing all these agreements means users will have access to more of the streaming services they might want to use under one umbrella. And that is a big win for you and me. Or anyone who loves streaming.

Source and Image Credit Engadget

