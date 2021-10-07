Amazon’s Next Smart Home Product May Be A Fridge

Amazon has several smart home devices, like smart speakers, smart displays, security cameras, and even video doorbells. They recently also unveiled some new items for the home, like a robot and a smart thermostat, but it has more up its sleeves.

A new report reveals that the company’s next smart product could be a smart fridge. Smart fridges aren’t new of course. Samsung has several models, so presumably, Amazon is relying on its Echo network and integration with its retail platform to try and appeal to customers.

Like other smart fridges, Amazon’s smart fridge can keep track of food items inside of the fridge. It will know when you’re running low on items and will notify users so that they can then order more from Amazon or Whole Foods. It could even give you recipe suggestions based on what’s in your fridge.

Apparently, Amazon wouldn’t actually make the fridge. They might team up with an appliance manufacturer for that. It’s an interesting concept and could integrate Amazon and its services into the homes of customers even more.

Amazon is said to have been spending as much as $50 million a year developing the device and even then, it is not guaranteed this will ever come to the market, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals