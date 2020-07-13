Amazon’s New World MMO gets delayed again

Amazon delaying its upcoming online RPG New World again. Amazon Games studio says it now plans to release the game in the spring of 2021. It’s also delaying the title’s final beta test to the same time frame.

The decision comes based on player feedback, with Amazon Games studio director Rich Lawrence saying the developer wants to spend the extra time adding more mid and endgame content. “We want our players to feel completely immersed in the game, and know that our studio stands for quality and lasting gameplay you can trust — and that means added time to get things where we want them before we fully release,” he said.

When Amazon first announced New World, it planned to release the MMO in May 2020. Earlier this year, the company delayed the game to August 25th because of the coronavirus. Those who signed up for New World’s open beta, pre-ordered the game, or took part in the alpha test will be able to play the RPG in its current state for “a limited period” starting August 25th.

This comes a week-and-a-half after Amazon rolled back the availability of its shooter Crucible after a rough launch. Starting July 1st, the game is in closed beta so that the developer can polish things. Amazon Games has been working on New World for over four years.

Source Engadget

