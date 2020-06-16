Amazon’s New World MMO enters closed beta on July 23rd

Amazon’s colonial online RPG New World is set to arrive later than expected, but you might not have to wait much longer to at least give it a try. The PC-only MMO’s closed beta is set to start on July 23rd, with sign-ups available right now. The finished game should arrive just over a month later on August 25th. The game features action-oriented combat, so in this game, your reflexes and tactics should matter as much as your stats.

The title is a supernatural spin on colonialism during the Age of Exploration, with settlers building homes and companies as they do their best to fight off hordes of undead on a magical island. The fights should be amazing since you can see up to 100 players on the battlefield at the same time, making for some epic huge battles.

This news comes soon after the launch of Crucible, and the stakes are high for Amazon. Both titles are Amazon’s first big steps into PC gaming and it obviously wants to show that it can compete with the big boys. We will see if New World is up to the task. The beta will likely give us an idea if this will be a hit.

