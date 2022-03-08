Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series will arrive on September 2, 2022

Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings series finally has a release date, but don’t get too excited just yet. We still have quite a wait before it arrives. The show will premiere on September 2nd, 2022, with new episodes dropping on Prime Video each week after. We may still have a wait, but we at least have a date now.

Filming on the series just wrapped up. Production began back in February 2020, but it was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused delays.

Along with the release date, Amazon also revealed the first proper image from the show. It depicts a figure looking at a vista with a white city and, even further away, the outline of two interesting trees. There is no sign of a trailer yet, but that’s okay. Fans will be analyzing every pixel of the image for hints until we have one.

They are very confident in this show. You might remember that even before filming started, Amazon renewed the series for a second season. So, whatever happens in this first season, we at least know that there will be much more of the story to come. Fans have their fingers crossed that this will be good.

Source Engadget

