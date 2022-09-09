Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings MMO Was Canceled Because It Was ‘Very Complicated’

Amazon Games revealed last year that its in-development MMO set in the world of The Lord of the Rings had been canceled and that the team had “been unable to secure terms to proceed with the title at this time.” This disappointed many fans.

This came after reports that stated the cancelation was due to contract negotiations surrounding the franchise following Tencent’s acquisition of Leyou Technologies Holdings Ltd., a company Amazon Games was working with on the game. However, Amazon Games president Christoph Hartmann recently shed some light on this series of events in a new interview with GameSpot, stating that things got “very complicated” after the acquisition.

“We had a deal with a Hong Kong-based company, Leyou; I think it would have been great to work with them,” Hartmann told the publication. “But they later got sold to Tencent and it just got very complicated.”

The complication had to do with a special clause written into the contract of Lord of the Rings license holder, Middle-earth Enterprises, that allowed it to terminate a rights deal if one of its partners – in this case, Leyou – got acquired. Middle-earth Enterprises did just that after Tencent’s acquisition of Leyou last year. Amazon Games reworked its plans to include Tencent, and the two attempted to negotiate a collaboration, but Hartmann said that those negotiations dragged on for a long time and the studio eventually decided to axe the project.

Sadly it happens with many games. At least we have other LOTR titles.

Source and Image Credit GameInformer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals