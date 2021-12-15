Amazon’s IMDb TV App Hits The PS5

When it comes to streaming videos for free, you have various options. You don’t always have to pay for streaming services like Netflix. One of those services is Amazon’s IMDb TV, and if you’re looking for alternative ways of streaming videos from it, the PS5 will now be one of those avenues.

The app had previously launched on the PS4 console earlier this year, so for it to eventually make its way onto the PS5 wasn’t entirely a surprise. It is also available on Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S consoles, so coming to the PS5 was only a matter of time.

The IMDb platform is about more than just movie listings. With IMDb TV, Amazon is offering customers a way to stream videos for free over pay sites. It is ad-supported so you will have to put up with ads, but it is an on-demand service and you will have many shows to choose from.

This includes original programming and access to shows and movies from other movie and TV studios like AMC, NBC, and much more. And since it’s free, it could be a good way for you to enjoy some extra content if you’re taking a break from paying.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals