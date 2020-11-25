Amazon’s Echo Buds Can Track Your Workouts

If you want to track your workout, you could always use a fitness tracker or a smartwatch. However, if you’d rather not wear one of those, you could always try some earphones/headphones, like Amazon’s Echo Buds.

According to a report from CNBC, they have been notified by Amazon that they will be issuing an update to its Echo Buds. One that would make it be able to help users track their workouts. Earphones that track workouts aren’t new, but they are few and far between. It’s a nice addition to the Echo Buds for those who already have it.

Of course, it might not have the same depth of features compared to a dedicated fitness tracker or a smartwatch, but if you’re just looking for basic tracking this should do the trick. The update to the Echo Buds will allow users to track things like the duration of your workouts, the number of steps you take, calories burned, how fast you walk/run, etc.

Those are pretty standard features you might expect from a fitness tracker, but if that’s all you need, then this may just be perfect for you and your workout, especially if you already use the Echo Buds.

Source Ubergizmo

