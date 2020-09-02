Amazon’s Commercial Drone Delivery Gets FAA Trial Approval

Amazon has had plans to use drones to help with the delivery of their packages for a while now. The good news is that the company can now start doing it on a trial basis as the FAA has given their approval and granted the company an “air carrier” designation. This means that Amazon can now conduct trials for commercial drone delivery.

David Carbon, an Amazon vice president said, “This certification is an important step forward for Prime Air and indicates the FAA’s confidence in Amazon’s operating and safety procedures for an autonomous drone delivery service that will one day deliver packages to our customers around the world.”

We don’t know when or where these trials will begin, but Amazon has test sites in the Northwest as well as Vancouver, so it is possible that the trials might start there. But it could still be a few years before we see it actually become a mainstream thing if it happens at all.

Drones can skip all the traffic and go straight to their destinations, so this is big for both customers and the company. They can carry lighter items and get to their destination much faster than a delivery truck.

