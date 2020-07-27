Amazon won’t stream Yankees games during 2020

This is not great news for Yankees fans. You’re out of luck if you were hoping to use Amazon to stream Yankees games during the shortened 2020 MLB season. Amazon won’t be streaming any Yankees games this season because of a combination of COVID-19 and broadcast rights.

With the number of games down from 162 to only 60 due to the pandemic, the New York-focused YES Network decided to retain TV rights that would have gone to broadcasters Amazon counted on for simulcasts. As the MLB recently barred teams from streaming games on regional sports networks, Amazon was shut out. This stinks for fans.

Amazon responded by saying it would “evaluate [its] plans” at the end of the season. This is bad news for baseball in general.

Many sports leagues have had to shrink or even cancel seasons during the pandemic. However, this is still a blow to Amazon. Amazon has been counting on live sports as a way to lure in potential customers. While the company has streamed Premier League matches this year, it might have to put many of its sports plans on hold until it’s safe enough for full seasons to resume. Sorry Yankees fans. Maybe next year it will be better.

Source Engadget

