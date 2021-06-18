Amazon Will Lower Appstore Fees For Smaller Developers

Right now, Apple is battling Epic in a lawsuit over the App Store’s fees. And US lawmakers are also looking into laws that could force Apple to sell off their App Store. For the most part, Amazon has remained largely unscathed in this mess, so it’s not surprising that they might want to prevent problems before they happen.

The company has announced that later this year, they will be reducing the fees they take from their Appstore. At the moment, Amazon takes a 30% cut from developers, but later in the year, developers who earn less than $1 million a year will have their fees reduced to 20% as part of Amazon’s Appstore Small Business Accelerator Program.

This is less than what Apple has done, which is reduce it to 15%, but Amazon is offering something else. It will also be giving some developers AWS promotional credits equivalent to 10% of their revenue, so for some developers, this might actually be worth more. Amazon isn’t the only one reducing fees though.

Google previously announced that they will also start taking a smaller cut in Play Store commissions from smaller developers. This is similar to Apple’s initiative which will see fees reduced from 30% to 15%.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals