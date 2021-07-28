Amazon Widget Adds Alexa To iOS Home Screen

One of the newer features of iOS 14 is that you can add widgets to the Home screen. This is more useful than Apple’s previous version and if you’re looking to get even more out of it, you might be happy to learn that Amazon’s Alexa app has been updated and it now supports widgets.

So you can add Alexa to your Home screen via a widget. Amazon says, “On iOS 14 or higher, you can now add the new Ask Alexa widget to your home screen and tap to talk to Alexa.” Of course, Siri is the only one that you can summon regardless of what app you’re using.

While putting Alexa on your Home screen as a widget won’t let you summon it using the, “Hey Alexa” voice command, it will make it easier for you to tap on it and make requests. Since different smart home devices work with different digital assistants, you might own some that are Alexa-only, so having Alexa on your Home screen will make it easier for you to interact with it and control your smart home. It is pretty convenient for sure.

Apple is expected to add support for more widgets in iOS 15. The update doesn’t have a release date yet but it will most likely arrive in the fall with some neat features.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals