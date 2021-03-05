Amazon UK’s first checkout-free Fresh grocery store now open in London

Amazon has opened its very first checkout-free store outside of the US, a Fresh store that is powered by the “Just Walk Out” tech used in US Go stores. The shop is located in the West London borough of Ealing, and offers locals the same automated shopping experience that has been available to the American public for about 3 years. Instead of paying at self-service checkouts, AI-powered sensors track the items you pick from shelves and put in your basket, and charges are automatically applied to your card at exit.

“Our Amazon Fresh store in Ealing is the size of your typical convenience food store, which is roughly 2,500 square feet in the front of house,” Amazon wrote in a FAQ. “We’re excited to bring this concept to the UK and look forward to opening additional stores in the Greater London area.”

Amazon is getting food supplies from local supermarket chain Morrisons, which it already has a relationship with on its Amazon Fresh grocery delivery service. There’s also a new private food brand “By Amazon,” with hundreds of products including “meat, poultry and fish, dairy, fruit and vegetables, bakery, freshly prepared meals and everyday essentials,”

Now people in the UK get to experience this new kind of store.

