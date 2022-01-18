Amazon UK won’t ban Visa credit cards on January 19th

Last November, Amazon notified customers that it would stop accepting Visa credit cards in the UK on January 19th, 2022. The reason was said to be the high fees Visa charges for credit card transactions. Now, the company has backtracked on this, telling customers in an email that it will continue accepting Visa cards, at least for the moment.

“The expected change regarding the use of Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk will no longer take place on January 19,” an Amazon spokesperson said. “We are working closely with Visa on a potential solution that will enable customers to continue using their Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk.”

That’s good news for Amazon’s customers. The dispute has been brewing for a while. Amazon had previously accusing Visa of charging high credit card transaction fees, and Visa said that Amazon was “threatening to restrict consumer choice in the future.” Both companies have previously said that they were attempting to work towards a solution. It looks like they may have now found one.

Amazon didn’t elaborate further on its statement but also didn’t set another deadline, so can assume that UK buyers will be able to use their Visa cards for the foreseeable future. So everyone wins here.

