Amazon UK replacing stolen launch day PS5s

Several gamers in November thought they bought a PlayStation 5, but instead received its box without the actual console. Or they got random items like pet food and foot massagers inside the boxes, prompting Amazon to launch an investigation on how that could’ve happened. Now, PushSquare managing director Anthony Dickens — who received a Nerf gun instead of a PS5, has shared an email from Amazon telling him that the retailer was able to “secure” a replacement console for the one that didn’t arrive.

So Amazon is asking Dickens for permission to charge his card after previously refunding what he paid for the console. Thanks to the PS5’s limited stocks, the retailer could only commit to refunds and vouchers people could redeem on the site. It still stinks to get a box of cat food instead of a PS5 after months of waiting.

A few people on Dickens’ Twitter thread stated Amazon UK’s CS reps denied that the retailer was able to secure replacement consoles for them. Some had to ask the company to confirm that they’re getting a PS5 once new stocks arrive before they received a similar email. It is a mess.

Amazon is contacting customers to arrange that they get replacements: “We’re all about making our customers happy, and that didn’t happen for a small proportion of these orders. We’re really sorry about that but can confirm we’re reaching out to every customer who’s had a problem and made us aware so we can offer them a replacement. Anyone who has had an issue with any order can contact our customer services team for help.” So at least they are on it.

Source Engadget

