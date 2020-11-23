Amazon UK investigating reports of stolen PS5s

Between the supply shortages and a staggered release date, the PlayStation 5 has been very hard to buy. Now imagine that you were able to pre-order one, and you wait patiently for release day and then never see the console show up at your home. That’s what some people in the UK have had to put up with.

There have been numerous reports on Twitter and Reddit of Amazon UK delivery people switching the contents of a PS5 delivery for something else. Instead, they are finding cat food or other products in their boxes. One got a foot massager. And while the contents of the packages have been different, the stories are all the same. The package gets delayed, and when it does finally show up, it’s sealed with clear tape instead of Amazon’s Prime-branding tape.

A spokesperson for Amazon told Eurogamer, “We’re all about making our customers happy, and that hasn’t happened for a small proportion of these orders. We’re really sorry about that and are investigating exactly what’s happened,” the spokesperson said. “We’re reaching out to every customer who’s had a problem and made us aware so we can put it right. Anyone who has had an issue with any order can contact our customer services team for help.”

Source Engadget

