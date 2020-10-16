Amazon third-party sellers made over $3.5 billion from Prime Day

With Prime Day 2020, small and medium-sized businesses in 19 countries made $3.5 billion this week on Amazon. This comes from the retailer’s own stats. The company didn’t disclose how much revenue it made during the two-day event, or anything about total sales. Amazon did say that the $3.5 billion third-party sellers made is a 60 percent increase over their earnings during Prime Day 2019. Third-party sales grew more than their own.

“Amazon is on track to invest $18 billion this year to help small and medium-sized businesses succeed in its store, and designed this Prime Day to support small businesses even more — including funding a promotion that helped drive over $900 million in sales for small businesses in the two weeks leading up to Prime Day,” the company said.

Amazon wants to be seen as a company that is a positive player in the retail market. This is because a report in April alleged Amazon had used third-party seller data to design some of its in-house products.

In July, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos testified before the House Judiciary Committee on this. When the topic came up, he said he couldn’t guarantee the company hadn’t misused seller data. So it is no surprise that Amazon wants to improve its reputation. This is a good way to do just that.

