Amazon releases Wheel of Time trailer

Amazon has unveiled the first trailer for its adaptation of Robert Jordan’s Wheel of Time series. If you’re a newcomer to this fantasy series, the clip gives you the basics of the world the author created before his death in 2007. The books are a wild ride, so fans hope that the series follows suit.

In the Wheel of Time, only women called Aes Sedai can channel magic. A powerful Aes Sedai named Moiraine comes across a small town called Two Rivers where she finds five young men and women. She believes that one of them is the Dragon Reborn, an entity that could be either the savior or destroyer of humanity. In the trailer, we get a glimpse of Trollocs, fades, Matt’s dagger, and a whole lot more.

Amazon first announced it was working on the live-action adaptation of Robert Jordan’s 14-volume fantasy back in 2018, but like with the company’s other big-budget fantasy, filming was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Well, now it is almost here. The first three episodes of the Wheel of Time will debut on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, November 19th, while new episodes will follow every week after until December 24th when the season finale streams.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals