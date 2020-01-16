Amazon re-adds FedEx Ground as a shipping option for Prime sellers

Amazon is once again allowing third-party sellers to use FedEx Ground for their Prime deliveries. You might remember that last month, it said it would no longer allow that delivery method via the courier, due to overall poor performance.

The good news though is that Amazon said FedEx Ground is now consistently meeting its on-time delivery requirements, so it’s lifting the ban. Sellers can now use that option again starting today. So go ahead and use it.

The loss of FedEx ground shipping put many third-party Amazon sellers in a bad position over the busy holiday period. In fact, some merchants had to resort to other methods, sometimes at a higher cost, for their Prime orders. They were still able to use FedEx Ground for non-Prime packages, as well as FedEx Express over the holidays though.

However, FedEx might not be a permanent option for ground shipping. The courier had said in August that it wouldn’t renew its ground delivery contract with Amazon’s own packages (though third-party sellers could still use the service). Amazon has been taking more control of its own shipping recently, including using drones, so it may not be long until they are handling all of their own shipping one day.

