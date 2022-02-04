Amazon Raises Prime Subscription Service Price

If you shop regularly on Amazon, then subscribing to the Prime service is very convenient. For an annual fee, you have access to many perks like free and or faster shipping as well as access to Amazon’s various services like music and video. Well, now it looks like it’s about to get a bit more expensive.

The company says that its Prime service will now cost $139 a year. This is up by $20 from the previous price of $119 a year. Some of the factors that led to them increasing the price of the service are shipping, labor, construction, and more.

Naturally, the company has tried to hold off on increasing its prices for quite a long time. Amazon Prime was initially launched at $79 a year which they managed to maintain for almost a decade before it was bumped up to $99 in 2014. They then increased the price again in 2018, so for them to bump the prices every few years isn’t too bad for consumers.

Amazon is obviously not the only company to hike its prices. It happens. Other platforms like Netflix, increase their price occasionally. But it is still largely worth it if Amazon is your primary online retailer. You are still saving more than you are spending.

Source and Image Credit Ubergizmo

