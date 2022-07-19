Amazon Prime Video now looks more like Netflix

Amazon is introducing a new Prime Video interface that will be familiar to Netflix users. The idea is to make the Prime Video experience “less busy and overwhelming,” so the company has relocated the platform’s main navigation bar to the left side of the screen and arranged the icons into a vertical column. The six menus are Search, Home, Store, Live TV, Free and My Stuff.

Most of the menus also include subcategories. For example, the Home section has subcategories for movies, TV shows, and sports. Other Netflix-like features include a top 10 list of popular content and poster-style thumbnails that expand to play a preview when you hover over them.

This is the best part that users will love. Amazon has also introduced a new set of icons that make it much easier to know if something is part of Prime Video or not. A blue checkmark means the TV show or movie is included with your subscription. While a gold shopping bag means you need to buy or rent it. Now it is very easy.

It didn’t happen overnight. Amazon spent 18 months working on this new design. Ben Smith, vice-president of product for Prime Video and Prime studios, led the project.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Amazon

