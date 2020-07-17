Amazon Prime includes free live TV in Germany

Amazon Prime customers in Germany now have live TV at no additional cost, according to some Broadband TV News reports. Amazon has launched a live TV package with 38 channels from public broadcasters, including 28 HD channels. Customers in Germany just have to complete a free activation. The channels are then available via the Amazon Prime Video app. This is sure to be a great addition to that region.

In case you don’t know, Amazon has gotten into live events, streaming NFL football, Yankees games, soccer, and even tennis. It also has some premium cable channels that can be added to a Prime subscription, for a fee of course, including Epix, Showtime and Starz. This move is good because it shows that Amazon is willing to make its video service more appealing to users by providing traditional TV channels for free, or at least at no additional cost. This gives the consumer more value for the money and we all love that.

While this offer is only available in Germany at the moment, it could be a sign that Amazon wants more people to use its service for traditional programming. And it may be a sign that other regions will get it soon.

Source Engadget

