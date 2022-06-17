Amazon Prime Day starts July 12th

Amazon has announced the dates for its next annual shopping event. Prime Day 2022 will be on July 12th and 13th of this year. The event begins at 12AM PT/3AM ET on Tuesday, July 12th, and concludes at the end of the day on Wednesday, July 13th. Get ready to shop. Prime Day will be a two-day event when Prime members can get deals on everything from electronics to fashion to Amazon’s own devices.

The past two years had Prime Day in different seasons, mostly due to COVID-19. In 2020, Amazon had to delay it until October, and last year Prime Day was in June. This year the shopping event is in July, the month in which most Prime Days of the past have been.

You’ll get exclusive deals if you are a Prime subscriber. Amazon will get a spike in sales, but it’s also a way for the company to encourage people to sign up for Prime. The company raised the price of Prime to $139 back in February.

Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to get Amazon devices since most of them will likely be at all-time-low prices. But you can also expect to see sales on headphones, robot vacuums, laptops, SSDs and many more items.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Pexels

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals