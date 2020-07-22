Amazon Prime Day Is Delayed Again

The economy is hurting thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, so we could all use a good deal. Well, if you were hoping that Amazon Prime Day would help you get some good deals, you might be sad to learn that the event has been delayed and we have no date for it in sight either.

This news comes from a report from TechCrunch where a spokesperson from Amazon was quoted in a statement that reads, “This year we’ll be holding Prime Day later than usual while ensuring the safety of our employees and supporting our customers and selling partners. We are excited Prime members in India will see savings on August 6-7, and that members all around the world will experience Prime Day later this year. We look forward to sharing more details soon.”

If this delay seems like Deja-vu, it is because back in May, it was reported that the event was supposed to take place in September, but now it looks like that may not be the case. Prime Day usually takes place in the summer. Last year it was between the 15th to the 16th of July.

It seems that the coronavirus pandemic could be causing Amazon some logistics issues. Earlier in the year, the company was forced to delay non-essential Prime deliveries as they were overwhelmed by the surge in other orders. We will just have to wait for Prime Day.

Source Ubergizmo

