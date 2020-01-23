Amazon Pharmacy could expand to the UK, Canada and Australia

It looks like Amazon may be expanding its prescription drug delivery business to other countries. Amazon has applied for a trademark on the name “Amazon Pharmacy” in Canada, the UK and Australia, according to CNBC. That is a pretty good indication that it will happen. Amazon apparently filed its applications on January 9th, so that could be the first step toward medicine delivery in countries other than the US.

The company purchased online pharmacy PillPack in 2018, a year after reports came out that it was looking to enter the healthcare industry. If you don’t know, PillPack is a medicine delivery service for customers who need to take multiple daily medications. A few months after the acquisition was made public, the tech giant changed PillPack’s branding to “PillPack by Amazon Pharmacy.”

It should be noted that applying for a trademark doesn’t automatically make Pharmacy’s expansion a sure thing. However, the applications give us a glimpse of what the service has in store for its customers in the future. It is possible that Amazon Pharmacy could eventually start selling items like surgical and dental instruments, as well as medical and veterinary preparations. We will know in time what Amazon’s real intentions are.

Source Engadget

