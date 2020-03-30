Amazon offers warehouse workers higher pay for Prime Now groceries

The coronavirus is affecting everyone. And now Amazon’s focus on essentials during the COVID-19 pandemic has led it to offer special incentives to its workers. Reuters has learned that Amazon is offering warehouse workers a $2 raise to $19 per hour if they’re willing to pick and pack Whole Foods groceries for Prime Now. That’s not a bad incentive at all. The company already has plans to hire 100,000 workers to keep up with demand, but that clearly isn’t enough right now.

A spokesperson described the hikes as “temporary opportunities” meant to reflect a “significant increase” in grocery orders. It wasn’t clear when Amazon expected the pay offer to come to an end. Workers will be happy to earn a bit of extra money though.

It won’t be surprising if this lasts for a while, regardless of how long the coronavirus outbreak continues. Amazon is already dealing with grocery shortages and problems setting delivery windows. If Amazon doesn’t adjust for this current demand, it won’t just hurt the company’s business, it could lead to trouble for customers who may be forced to go outside and risk infection if they can’t have groceries delivered. Amazon is trying to respond to everyone’s needs at this time.

Source Engadget

