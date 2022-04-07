Amazon Music Unlimited’s monthly subscription price set to increase

Sometimes major streaming services have to adjust their subscription prices, especially if they prove to be successful. Netflix, HBO, Hulu, Spotify, and other similar streaming services have had their prices increased a few times in the last couple of years.

Amazon Music Unlimited is expected to increase its monthly subscription price by $1. Many Amazon Music subscribers have started to receive notifications via email that confirmed the monthly Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan price will increase from $7.99 to $8.99.

Oddly, Amazon did not announce anything yet, but it will probably come soon. According to the email, the new price for Amazon Music Unlimited will go live on May 5. However, it should be noted that the Amazon Music Unlimited Family Plan price has been kept the same, so anyone who currently pays the $14.99 monthly subscription will not be affected by this rising price.

With access to more than 75 million songs in HD, as well as several important top-tier audio features, including Spatial Audio, Amazon Music Unlimited is one of the cheapest offerings on the music streaming services market right now. Amazon Music remains a great deal for those looking for high-quality music content at a low price, so we can’t complain all that much really.

