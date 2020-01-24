Amazon Music Surpasses 55 Million Customers Worldwide

The two biggest music streaming platforms right now are Apple Music and Spotify, with Spotify in the lead, with as many as 113 million paid subscribers and 248 million monthly active users. However, it looks like Amazon is catching up as the company has announced that Amazon Music currently has to 55 million customers.

Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music says, “We’re proud to reach this incredible milestone and are overwhelmed by our customers’ response to Amazon Music. Our strategy is unique and, like everything we do at Amazon, starts with our customers. We’ve always been focused on expanding the marketplace for music streaming by offering music listener’s unparalleled choice because we know that different listeners have different needs.”

One of the reasons why Amazon has managed to catch up so quickly is due to the flexibility and versatility of Amazon Music. Unlike Apple Music which is paid-only and Spotify which offers a paid and free tier, Amazon Music has multiple choices for users. So their offerings please more people.

Simply it gives you more options. We’re not sure if Amazon can catch up to Apple Music and Spotify, but these numbers certainly make it look like it can. We will see what happens.

Source Ubergizmo

