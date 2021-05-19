Amazon Music HD To Be A Free Upgrade For Subscribers

Apple just announced a new lossless streaming option that will be free for all Apple Music subscribers. Many expected the company to charge users a separate price for the lossless option, but it will be a free upgrade for all Apple Music users this June. That was a pleasant surprise.

Now Amazon is actually making a similar move. Amazon already has its own HD music streaming option, but it used to be priced an extra $5 on top of the subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited. But the company has announced that Amazon Music Unlimited customers will now get a free upgrade to Amazon Music HD.

Aside from the differences in catalog/library of music, this basically puts Amazon and Apple on par with each other as far as music streaming anyway. Amazon Music HD was priced at $14.99 a month for non-Prime members, but now it will essentially be priced at $9.99 ($7.99 if you’re a Prime subscriber).

Just remember that to truly appreciate the higher quality streams, you will need higher-end audio hardware, so while the free upgrade is great, you could end up spending more anyway. But hey, you want quality after all and that is how you get it in this case.

Source Ubergizmo

