Amazon May Use Thermal Cameras To Scan Employees

Amazon has been facing a lot of scrutinies lately. This is because the company is playing a huge role during the coronavirus pandemic, while people are forced to stay home. Now online shopping is more important than ever before. At the same time, the company has also had some employees, who claim that the company is continuing to operate despite some employees getting infected on the job.

To help with that problem and maybe to spot sick employees faster, the company will now be deploying thermal cameras in its warehouses. The idea is that with these thermal cameras, it will be more efficient and faster at detecting workers who might have a fever, which is one of the symptoms of the coronavirus. So now they will know sooner.

It is also faster compared to using digital thermometers that are limited to one person at a time. Amazon would not be the first to deploy systems like this. We’ve seen thermal cameras being used at airports in the past during the SARS outbreak for instance. A Chinese company has also recently unveiled a pair of wearable smart glasses with a built-in thermal scanner that would make this system more mobile and portable.

Source Ubergizmo

