Amazon may expand its grocery delivery business

Amazon may have plans to more directly compete with Instacart. According to The Information, the company has spent a lot of the last year trialing a product known as Amazon Fresh Marketplace. The service lets UK Prime subscribers order groceries from two popular supermarket brands, with same-day delivery taken care of by the company’s Flex drivers. In 2022, Amazon reportedly plans to bring the service to the US and also the majority of Europe. That is a bold plan for sure.

Amazon has not commented on the details of its plans but did offer a statement to Engadget. “Our focus is on providing Amazon customers the best possible experience when it comes to grocery delivery whether that is from Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, or one of our local stores like Bartell’s in Seattle, Morrison’s in London, or Monoprix in Paris,” a spokesperson for the company said. “Partnerships with other grocers enable more customers to shop online and allow us to provide Amazon Prime members with more choice, value and convenience while our partners benefit from increased visibility for their selection and service.”

If the service comes to the US, it wouldn’t be Amazon’s first entry into the grocery delivery market. Since 2020, the company has offered a Whole Foods delivery service through the Flex program. The company has also more broadly experimented with food delivery in general. In 2015 it launched Amazon Restaurants, letting Prime members order food from their favorite local spots. In 2019, Amazon shut down the Restaurants business and Daily Dish, a workplace lunch delivery service. But they obviously still have big plans.

