Amazon May Be Planning A Summer Sale On June 22

Recent rumors are claiming that Amazon could be delaying its Prime Day event until September. The event usually takes place in the middle of the year, but apparently the company is looking to bring itself back to pre-coronavirus operational levels first before they launch this event, but in the meantime, the company could have another event.

A report from CNBC claims that in a document that they have obtained that was also sent out to Amazon sellers, Amazon is planning an event on the 22nd of June. This is not Prime Day, but a summer sale that will run anywhere between 7-10 days.

Unlike Prime Day, which is aimed at Amazon Prime members, this “Summer Sale” should be open to everyone. It is also aimed at helping sellers boost their sales after the impact of the coronavirus. In the notice sent to sellers, Amazon says, “We are having the Biggest Summer Sale event to drive excitement and jump-start sales. To drive customer engagement, we are asking for your participation.”

We don’t know what kind of discounts we might be looking at, but participation will be entirely up to the sellers. Amazon has yet to officially announce anything so we will have to take it with a grain of salt for now.

Source Ubergizmo

