Amazon May Be Making A Mass Effect TV Series

The original Mass Effect trilogy from BioWare has one of the best storylines in video games, as far as many gamers are concerned. Many loved the story and the characters from the game, but fans often wonder how it would translate into an actual movie or TV show. The good news is that we might be able to see how it translates in the future.

According to a report from Deadline, Amazon is apparently looking into making a TV series based on the Mass Effect franchise, and they are said they are close to landing a deal to make it happen.

According to Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke, “You will see us continuing to invest in fantasy genre of all kinds, we have a genre-focused team on the ground in Studios who work tirelessly with our creative partners on those slates, and you can look forward to more.” While Amazon has been slightly late to the streaming game, the company has been making up for the lost time.

They have put together a variety of shows that have been very well-received, like The Boys, and recently the company also launched a new TV series based on Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Time series of books, which is reported to have cost $10 million per episode. (Though fans are not liking that one so far it seems). They are also working on The Lord of the Rings TV series.

Source Ubergizmo

