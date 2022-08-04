Amazon Luna hits Samsung smart TVs

Earlier in the year, the Samsung Gaming Hub brought Xbox Game Pass, NVIDIA GeForce Now, Google Stadia, and other game services to Samsung smart TVs and smart monitors, promising to add other services like Amazon Luna “soon.” Well, now Amazon’s cloud gaming service is available on 2022 Samsung smart TVs. That wasn’t a long wait at all.

The gaming hub has over 1000 games available to play. Most will require an extra subscription fee, though if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you already have access to a small library of games. At the moment, Prime users can play four games (Steel Assault, MYST, Control: Ultimate Edition and Garfield Kart: Furious Racing) included with the subscription.

The selection of free Prime games changes every month, but users can subscribe to additional channels to expand this library. Luna Plus includes games like Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Mega Man 11, Ghostrunner and Resident Evil VII. Luna’s Retro Channel has a collection of classic games. Users can also subscribe to channels featuring Ubisoft and Jackbox game packs, which are all priced between $4.99 and $17.99 a month. If you do subscribe, your games will not be locked to just your TV: Luna games are playable on PCs, Macs, tablets and also smartphones.

Source and Image CreditEngadget

