Amazon Launches GameOn Gameplay Footage App For iOS

Amazon’s Twitch platform focuses more on PC games and the games are usually streamed for longer periods of time. However, mobile games can be just as popular which is why Amazon has announced its new short-form gameplay footage app for mobile devices called GameOn.

Though Twitch tends to focus more on longer-form videos, GameOn is all about quicker gaming sessions where each clip will be about 30 seconds to 5 minutes long. It will also have more emphasis on mobile games found on the iOS App Store so that iOS gamers will be able to download the games to try for themselves.

GameOn challenges YouTube, but won’t be a threat. After all, Youtube has a lot of varied content and even their gaming content is varied with many different types of videos. However, gamers who specifically want game-related footage could turn to GameOn and find it fast and easy. The clips are small and easily viewed in no time at all compared to longer-form videos found elsewhere.

GameOn was previously launched on Android back in late 2020, so for iOS users who felt like they were missing out will, you be able to download the app from the App Store now as well.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals