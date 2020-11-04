Amazon is shipping products in Mario boxes

If you ordered something from Amazon, you may get your Amazon order in a Super Mario—themed box, even if the item inside isn’t connected to Nintendo or gaming. Nintendo has teamed up with Amazon to celebrate Mario’s 35th anniversary, and one of their ideas is to send out random orders in Super Mario Bros. branded boxes throughout November. The company revealed the partnership on its website’s Missions tab, where you can complete a few anniversary-related tasks to be able to enter the Super Mario Sweepstakes. Happy birthday Mario.

Nintendo says the boxes are in “limited quantity” and “will be used randomly, while supplies last.” The company notes that purchasing its products won’t increase your chances of getting a Mario box.

Amazon has also launched a new Super Mario splash page featuring a timeline of the franchise starting from the first game for the NES in 1985. You can see the most notable Super Mario games on the page, brush up on some trivia and add newer titles, like Super Mario Odyssey, to your Amazon cart. It also has a pre-order link for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, a remake of Super Mario 3D World, for the Switch.

Nintendo also recently released Super Mario 3D All-Stars, which bundles Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy, for the Switch. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, a mixed reality game featuring real RC cars, became available in October. And this month, Nintendo will start shipping a Super Mario Game & Watch loaded with the NES version of Super Mario Bros. All part of the celebration.

Source Engadget

