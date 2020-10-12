Amazon gives up on Crucible

Earlier in the year Amazon revealed its first AAA title, a free-to-play shooter called Crucible that was originally announced in 2016. The multiplayer game launched in May but quickly returned to beta status as developers cut down the available modes and said they were giving it a good polish.

But now the team published a blog post saying that after looking at feedback from the closed beta they’ve decided to discontinue development on the game entirely. All in-game purchases will be refunded, and it looks like the team is transitioning to other projects in Amazon Games like New World. There will be one final playtest and community celebration event before matchmaking is disabled. Then players will only have access to custom games until the servers close down at 3PM ET on November 9th.

Amazon gave it a good shot as they tried to do battle with major games like Call of Duty, Valorant and Overwatch but sadly they came up short and it wasn’t meant to be. Now we will be watching to see what happens with its next projects. It will be interesting to see what happens and if they also have a short life or a long life as a hit.

Source Engadget

