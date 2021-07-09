Amazon gets some exclusive streaming rights for Universal movies

Amazon has signed a multi-year deal for exclusive Prime Video streaming rights for Universal’s live-action theatrical releases. This is the first time Amazon has made such an agreement with a major US studio. The deal starts with Universal’s 2022 movies.

The deal is for a share of the pay-one window, which is the 18-month period after a movie’s theatrical run. Earlier in the week, Universal and Peacock reached a similar agreement for the first four and last four months of the window.

So within four months of their theatrical release, Universal’s live-action movies will start streaming on Peacock. Four months after that, they’ll go to Prime Video for 10 months, then the films will go back to Peacock for another four months.

The deal covers movies like Jurassic World: Dominion, Get Out director Jordan Peele’s next horror film and Halloween Ends. Movies from Focus Features and Blumhouse are also part of the deal.

Right now, Netflix streams Universal’s animated movies from Illumination and DreamWorks. But, from next year onwards, Netflix might still stream the studio’s animated releases for the 10 months of the pay-one window that they’re not on Peacock. Those films will hit Prime Video at a later date. Yes, it is complicated.

Source Engdaget

