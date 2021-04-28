Amazon Expands In-Garage Grocery Delivery Service

One of the problems with online shopping is the last-mile delivery problem. Basically, unless you’re at home waiting for your package, it often gets left on your porch which makes it attractive for thieves to steal your goods. Amazon has been experimenting with some ways to solve this problem, like delivering directly into your home or into the trunk of your car. But that is a big trust issue for many people. Who can blame them?

So, if those methods of delivery feel a bit too invasive for you, Amazon has now announced that they will be expanding the Key In-Garage Grocery Delivery service to over 5,000 US cities and towns. The program launched in November of 2020, but it was at first only available in five cities as a trial, however it seems that Amazon liked what they saw and so are now expanding the service.

Pete Gerstberger, Head of Key by Amazon says, “Customers who tried Key In-Garage Grocery Delivery have loved the service, which is why we’re expanding it to everywhere Amazon offers grocery delivery.” Stephenie Landry, Vice President of Grocery at Amazon adds, “We’ve worked hard to bring the convenience of grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market to even more Prime members, now reaching customers in more than 5,000 cities and towns.”

This service will be available to Prime members only. You also need to own a myQ connected smart garage door opener.

Source Ubergizmo

