Amazon eliminates single-use plastic Indian fulfillment centers

You may remember that last year, Amazon pledged to eliminate single-use plastics in its packaging across its fulfillment centers in India. And now it’s made good on that promise. The company has replaced bubble wrap and air pillows with paper cushions and has switched traditional packaging tape for biodegradable alternatives. This is big news for the environment.

Amazon said last September that it would phase out single-use plastic packaging by June this year, to help India tackle its ongoing problem with environmental pollution. The 1.3 billion-plus country does not have an organized system for managing plastic waste at this time, leading to Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling on citizens to stop the use of the material throughout India by 2022.

Amazon will certainly help India hit that goal, but the company has numerous environmental sins of its own of course. It has in the past been blasted by Greenpeace for its poor sustainability practices. Lately, though, the company has been investing in clean energy, launching recycling initiatives, and taking action on sellers that overdo packaging. The anti-plastic stance has been successful in India, so it probably won’t be too long before we see it in the west, too, which is great news for the planet.

Source Engadget

