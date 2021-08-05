Amazon delays New World MMO yet again, to September 28th

These days, games get delayed often. Amazon has delayed New World again, just weeks before its previously announced August 31st release date. It will now arrive on September 28th, so that Amazon Game Studios can spend some extra time polishing it up, fixing bugs, and improving stability. The company decided to delay New World again after player feedback it collected during the MMO’s recent closed beta.

“This was not an easy decision to make. We know this isn’t the first time we’ve changed our launch date in pursuit of quality, and that it can be disappointing to wait a bit longer.” Amazon Game Studios said on Twitter. “But we want to be sure we deliver you the highest quality game possible at launch.”

Yet another delay. This is New World’s fourth delay. When Amazon first announced the game, it said it would come out in May of 2020. Then August 25th, 2020, before Amazon announced a month later it was pushing the game back to spring 2021. It then delayed the game to its most recently August 31st release date. And here we are.

Amazon announced the game’s first major delay after rolling back the availability of Crucible, its first AAA title. It later ended the development of that game. So they could use a hit to take the pressure off.

Source Engadget

