Amazon cancels Lord of the Rings game

Another Amazon video game has been canceled. The company has cancelled the Lord of the Rings game it was developing with the help of China’s Leyou. The company explained the move by saying that it had been “unable to secure terms” to continue the development of the massively multiplayer online game. Some sources are claiming that Tencent’s acquisition of Leyou led to a contract dispute that killed the project.

The company has had little success with game development. This is just the latest cancellation. It cancelled Breakaway in 2018 after a lack of progress, and then Crucible after poor feedback during the testing phase. Another MMO called New World, had multiple delays and isn’t expected to launch until the end of August at least. Amazon is committed to its Game Studios efforts, but they haven’t delivered the results intended.

Amazon is pinning most of its Lord of the Rings hopes on the Prime Video series, so while this stinks, it isn’t the end for their plans. The game would have been a complement to the show, but it would have also earned less money. The hope was that Amazon’s big name and a series tie-in could have made it a decent success.

Source Engadget

