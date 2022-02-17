All Marvel TV Shows To Leave Netflix Next Month

Several years back, Netflix and Marvel had a partnership where Netflix created several TV series based on some of Marvel’s properties. This included Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher, but that partnership came to an end.

Unfortunately, it looks like all of Marvel’s TV shows will be pulled from Netflix next month. This is not a big surprise as Disney probably wants all of its franchises and IPs back under its control, even though Netflix had a huge role in creating the series.

There are also contracts and licensing agreements to consider. The ability to pull these shows or to not renew the licensing agreement is just part of the deal. Fans have to wonder if this could also mean that Disney might have plans to make their own series based on these characters in the future.

We know that Daredevil is back in the MCU, and that Jon Bernthal would like to reprise his role as the Punisher in the MCU, but the future is unknown. If you haven’t watched those series yet, you’ve got about a week and a half before they’re gone from Netflix for good, so it’s time to start binge watching.

Source and Image Credit Ubergizmo

