All 45 seasons of SNL are on Peacock October 1st

SNL has been around for a long time now. Now NBC’s Peacock streaming service will start streaming the entire back catalog of Saturday Night Live episodes starting on October 1st. When all 45 seasons of SNL make their way to Peacock, it will mark the very first time the entire run of the sketch comedy show has been available to watch in just one place. Now you can watch any episode whenever you want.

Right now Peacock has some of Saturday Night Live’s most famous episodes, especially ones involving notable guests like Chris Farley. You can also watch seasons one through five and seasons 30 through to 45 on Hulu, but this sadly means that you miss out on the show’s 80s run with Eddie Murphy.

The timing of this also means you’ll be able to rewatch the series ahead of the premiere of season 46 on October 3rd, which Chris Rock will host. So if you like to watch things to completion, that would be the way to do it. This news also comes just weeks after NBCUniversal and Roku signed a deal, after some tense negotiations, to bring Peacock to Roku devices. It is a good time to be an SNL fan.

Source Engadget

