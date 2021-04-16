Alien: Isolation survival horror game free once again on Epic Games



If you haven’t yet experienced the survival horror game Alien: Isolation, next week Epic Games will be making it available to download for free from the Epic Games Store, saving you the recommended retail price of £30 or $41 . From April 22, 2021 Epic Games will make Alien: Isolation and deck-building RPG Hand of Fate 2 available to download for free for one week.

“Discover the true meaning of fear in Alien: Isolation, a survival horror set in an atmosphere of constant dread and mortal danger… Created using the CATHODE engine. When she left Earth, Ellen Ripley promised her daughter she would return home to celebrate her 11th birthday. She never made it.

“Fifteen years later, Amanda Ripley learns that the flight recorder from her mother’s ship has been recovered. Amanda enters Sevastopol space station to finally solve the mystery of her mother’s disappearance, only to confront an unknown menace. Engage in a terrifying quest for survival as you navigate the labyrinthine Sevastopol station. Unprepared and underequipped, you will need all your wits and daring to get out alive.”

Source : Epic Games

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals