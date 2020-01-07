Alexa will now help pay for your gas

It could soon be easier to fill up on gas if you’re driving a gas-powered car. We aren’t all driving Teslas yet after all. ExxonMobil and Fiserv have teamed up on an Alexa skill that will pay for gas at Exxon and Mobil stations across the US.

All you have to do is tell Alexa in your car or phone to “pay for gas,” and the voice assistant will confirm both the station and pump number. Once you do that it’ll both activate the pump and use Amazon Pay to cover your purchase. You won’t even have to leave your car when all you want is a quick top-up. Just get your gas, pay and go. It could not be easier.

You can expect the addition to be coming sometime later in 2020 and will first be available at 11,500 stations. Just be aware that this won’t save you from having to step outside of your car, of course. But it does make things much easier. It will bring some of the conveniences of connected EV chargers to the fossil-fuel world for you. Alexa continues to make life easier for users. I can’t help but wonder what will be next for Alexa.

Source Engadget

